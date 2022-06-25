HARRY Gration was a real York legend - and his sudden death at the age of 71 saddens us all.

He may have been the face of Look North for almost 40 years - but he was more than a just a TV presenter to the people of York.

From charity champion and City football fan, to panto side-kick and devoted father, who only had his last child in 2019 at the age of 68, Harry has been a regular face in the pages of The Press.

He even once had a column for the paper.

Our photo archive has hundreds of photos of Harry - mostly carrying out good deeds for the community.

We are sharing 30 of these photos here in our own tribute to Harry.

Harry Gration with BBC weatherman Paul Hudson

The former pupil of St Peter's School in York had a career as a sports reporter - but was sporty too.

One of our photos shows him raising a York City scarf above his head as the club took on Oxford United at a play-off match at Wembley in 2010.

Harry wasn't just a bystander - rarely a 10K or marathon took place in York without Harry taking part and raising money for charity.

And, alongside many of his colleagues at Look North, Harry did a series of physically-demanding challenges for charity, including transporting a version of Look North's red sofa 100 miles across the region, visiting 50 places en route, to raise money for Sport Relief in 2018.

Harry training for the Yorkshire Marathon

Harry not only loved sport but was a great sport too - as fans of York's famous panto at York Theatre Royal will know only too well.

For years, Harry took part in Berwick Kaler's legendary panto, appearing in a colourful array of different costumes and happily willing to be the butt of Berwick's jokes. His annual appearance - often in the film section of the show - became one of highlights of each year's performance.

Harry shared his family life with readers too - and photos too of his family in York, with wife Helen and children, twin boys Harvey and Harrison, and baby Hamilton, who was born in September 2019.

His death at the age of 71 will be mourned by many and our condolences go to all his family and friends.

If you would like to leave a tribute to Harry, please fill in our online book of condolence, below.