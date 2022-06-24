A NORTH Yorkshire Police chief has warned that more drug dealers involved in 'county lines' offences will be sent to jail.
Det Insp Steve Menzies, of the Major Investigation Team, was speaking after county lines drug dealer Brooklyn Bell was jailed for ten years for stabbing a man to death in a Skipton park during a drug exchange that went sour.
DI Menzies, who led the investigation that brought Brooklyn Bell to justice, said it also brought down the county lines gang Bell worked for, resulting in others appearing in court.
He said:“County lines drug dealing has been at the centre of this investigation. There are many reasons why people become involved in county lines; some are exploited, some chase perceived wealth, and others the misguided kudos and gang mentality.
“In reality such criminal activities result in misery, violence, death, or long custodial sentences.
“For anyone who isn’t familiar with the term, county lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups move and supply drugs across county borders and in to other towns, cities and rural communities.
“They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, often referred to as ‘drug running’."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here