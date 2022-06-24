NORTH YORKSHIRE POLICE has issued advice ahead of tomorrow's (June 25) Armed Forces Day celebrations in Scarborough.

The event will see thousand’s flock to Scarborough for a full day of celebrations including air shows, a naval beach landing and live music.

Officers will be on hand at the event, working with event stewards to monitor crowds and keep members of the public safe.

Superintendent Ed Haywood-Noble, North Yorkshire Police’s event silver commander, said:

“This will be one of the largest events and police deployments in North Yorkshire this year and we are delighted to be playing our part in its success.”

Officers have been operating in Scarborough this week, surveying the area ahead of the event.

Police have urged the public to tell officers if they see something suspicious and call 999 in emergencies.

North Yorkshire Police has also said members of the public can use the force’s online form to inform them about possible terrorist activity, or call the confidential Anti Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police has said they have no reason to believe this event will be targeted by a terrorist attack, but if the worst happens the advice is: RUN, HIDE, TELL.