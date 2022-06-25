Here are details of where and when trains are running today in the York area during the third rail strike.

Scarborough, Malton and Selby rail stations will be completely closed, with no services. There will also be no services between York, Knaresborough and Harrogate and York, Selby and Hull.

There will be no direct trains between Manchester Airport and York, but passengers will be able to change at Manchester Piccadilly to board a very limited service to the airport.

York station will be open but with a much reduced service on those lines where trains are running.

LNER is running about a third of its normal service. The first train south from York to London will leave at 7.57am. The first train north is scheduled to leave at 8.35am and the last at 4.48pm The last train north from London Kings Cross to York will be at 2pm and the last train south from York to London will leave at 3.57 pm. LNER tickets for today are valid until Tuesday.

The first Transpennine Express will leave York at 8.19am to Manchester and the last at 4.18pm. The first York-bound train will leave Manchester at 8.25am and the last at 3.30pm arriving at 5.12pm.

CrossCountry trains are only running a limited service between York and Birmingham and York and Edinburgh. The first train south leaves York at 9.11am and the last, which will terminate at Derby, at 4.11pm.

The first northbound train will be at 9.32am and the last at 3.32pm.

CrossCountry tickets for today are valid for travel until Tuesday on its network.

LNER, Transpennine and CrossCountry are accepting each other’s tickets.

Northern is only running trains on the York to Leeds via East Garforth line on a limited service. Its first train to Leeds will leave York at 8.08am and the last at 5.08pm. The first train from Leeds to York will leave at 8.18am and the last at 5.16pm, arriving in York at 5.53pm

Grand Central tickets is hoping to run three trains in either direction between York and London Kings Cross between 8.22am and 5.08pm. Its tickets will not be accepted on LNER services.