FIREFIGHTERS were called in to deal with a house fire in a popular York village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.37pm today to a house in Sim Balk Lane in Bishopthorpe.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a garden room on fire.

"On arrival crews extinguished using 1 hose reel jet.

"The fire was caused by a spread from a controlled burn nearby."