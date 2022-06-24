FIREFIGHTERS were called in to deal with a house fire in a popular York village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.37pm today to a house in Sim Balk Lane in Bishopthorpe.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to reports of a garden room on fire.
"On arrival crews extinguished using 1 hose reel jet.
"The fire was caused by a spread from a controlled burn nearby."
