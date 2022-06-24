THE full line-up has been announced for the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta this year.

Heading up the bill will be Scouting for Girls, Craig Charles, Gabrielle, Heather Small, BoyzLife, DJ Howard Donald, Symphonic Ibiza and York’s very own party band Huge this September.

The three-day event will be the largest hot air balloon and music festival in the north of England, due to held on the Knavesmire, next to York Racecourse, from September 23-25.

It will also feature Brainiac Live performing their trademark outrageous science experiments and daredevil stunts. Andy & the Odd Socks, from the CBBC hit show ‘Andy and the Band’, and another CBBC star, YolanDa, with her amazing Band Jam Show, are all set to delight and entertain the younger members of the crowd.

Heather Small will be on the bill

Over 50 hot air balloons will appear at the Festival, including the return of the distinctive ship balloon from Europe, plus a range of new character balloons. Other items in the packed schedule include meet and greet with balloon pilots, a daredevil stunt show, birds of prey displays, the world’s largest inflatable assault course, an undercover bar with live entertainment, plus York’s largest funfair including the UK’s largest transportable roller coaster to be enjoyed by all the family. The finale of the festival will be York’s largest Firework display on the Sunday evening.

The 2021 fiesta attracted more than 60,000 visitors across the August Bank Holiday weekend. The event organisers also donated £1 for every ticket sold to three local charities and will be doing the same in 2022 to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, York Rescue Boat and St Leonard’s Hospice.

Organiser, John Lowery, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have so many big names in our music line-up for 2022.

"In addition to the amazing spectacle of the balloons themselves, we also have our best ever range of activities and displays for the whole family to enjoy throughout the three days and we’ve moved our stage to the middle of the event, facing the A64, to give everyone a better experience. We’re encouraging visitors to book well in advance to make sure they can enjoy the whole Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta experience.”

The event is open on: Friday 23 September: 3pm-10.30pm Saturday 24 September: 10.30am-10.30pm Sunday 25 September: 10.30am – 8pm.

