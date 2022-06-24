A NORTH Yorkshire cricket club has been sponsored by its local care home.

The Alba Rose care home, Middleton Road, Pickering, has become training sponsor for Pickering Cricket Club, as part of its latest long-standing support of local sport, currently sponsoring Scarborough’s Athletic, Rugby and Cricket Clubs as well.

Coincidentally, the Pickering’s first team captain, Tim Whincup’s parents, used to own Alba Rose, before it was bought by Saint Cecilia’s, and they too used to sponsor the club.

Tim said: “We’re really grateful to Alba Rose for the sponsorship. Alba Rose will be our training gear sponsor with their name on the tops we wear travelling to and from games.

“From a personal point of view, I’m also pleased that Alba Rose and Saint Cecilia’s are carrying on with sponsorship of the club, just as my parents did when they had Alba Rose. It is great to keep the relationship going.

“Alba Rose is a wonderful home and provides excellent care for the local community, we are very proud to have this partnership with it.”