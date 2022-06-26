IT could be all change once more for the landmark Stubbs building in York, currently in use as a fish restaurant.
Pub operator Greene King has submitted plans to change the use of the Loch Fyne restaurant in Fossgate into a pub with ‘expanded food provision.’
The red-brick site has a long history in the city. Ironmonger FR Stubbs traded from the building on the corner of Fossgate and Merchantgate from 1915 until it was put on the market in 2001.
In 2004, City of York Council gave developers permission to convert the store into a restaurant.
Loch Fyne opened its doors in November 2006, but closed for several years after the Boxing Day floods of 2015 devastated the building. It reopened in September 2020.
What are your memories of Stubbs? Share them with us in our nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories at www.facebook.com/groups/yorknostalgia/.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here