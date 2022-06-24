UPDATED 4.50PM: The road has now reopened and the earlier accident has been cleared.

REPORTS are coming in of a crash between a car and a bus that's shut one lane of a major road in North Yorkshire.

The A1(M) in North Yorkshire currently has one lane closed with slow traffic due to an accident which involves a car and a bus in the northbound carriageway before junction 44, the A64 turn off for York and Tadcaster.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area for the time being.

It's not known whether anyone has been injured.