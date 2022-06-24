A STUNNING collage made up of postcards created by pupils from one York school to welcome Ukrainian families is now on display at a popular city attraction.

Youngsters at Clifton Green Primary School have been busy making the artwork for the entrance at York Castle Museum.

Six designs have been printed professionally as postcards and will be handed out as part of partnership between Clifton Green and York City of Sanctuary to create 'Bags of Fun'.

Rucksacks filled with children's stationery, small toys and essentials, such as a water bottle, which will be gifted to all Ukrainian refugee children who arrive in York in the coming months to offer a warm welcome from local children.

An activity pack, including crafts from York Museums Trust, and a free entry voucher to visit York Castle Museum will also be included.

York Museums Trust are honoured to partner with Clifton Green Primary School and York City of Sanctuary to help bring this project to life.

Philip Newton, communities engagement researcher at York Museums Trust, said: “We’ve loved being a part of this project and hope everyone will enjoy and feel welcomed by the activity packs and postcard artwork on display at the entrance to the museum. It’s been a pleasure working with Clifton Green Primary School and York City of Sanctuary, and we look forward to working together again on future projects.”

Clifton Green head teacher Nicola Jones said: "This has been a wonderful project to be a part of and we're extremely proud of the way our children have utilised their creative talents and new language skills to create such a warm and friendly welcome. The postcards truly demonstrate our school value of 'nurturing one another'."

Rebecca Russell, from City of Sanctuary said: “We are delighted to have joined forces with Clifton Green Primary School and York Museums Trust to offer a warm welcome to refugees to York. This beautiful art project by the children represents the true meaning of a city of sanctuary. It shows that York is welcoming and inclusive. We hope people will go along to the display and enjoy the messages of hope and welcome by the children.”

The large vinyl artwork containing a selection of the postcard creations is now on display at the entrance to York Castle Museum.

York Castle Museum is open daily – Monday from 11am – 5pm and Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 5pm. Pre-booking is advised here.