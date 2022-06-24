DEFENDANTS got restraining and banning orders in recent cases at York Magistrates Court.

Joshua Anthony Strickland was jailed for 20 weeks and banned from driving for eight months. The 27-year-old from Hawthorn Street, Layerthorpe pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, criminal damage to a vehicle, two breaches of a restraining order, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Richard Shaun Sumner was jailed for 11 weeks and made subject to a three-year restraining order. The 27-year-old of Station Road, Castleford, pleaded guilty to assault. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs

Kafula Bwalya was banned from driving for 40 months. The 28-year-old of Travers Road, Sandiacre, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to driving when twice the drink drive limit in Acomb and was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and 120 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Graham Edward Swallow was banned from driving for three years. The 47-year-old from Wakefield Road, Normanton, West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified in Selby. He was made subject to a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge.