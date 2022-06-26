FOR today’s trip down memory lane, we take a step back to 1985 with this archive image of Micklegate.
After six months of road repairs, it was business as usual for the busy street.
With an abundance of shops, it was evident that Micklegate was emerging as a shopping street rather than a historical and architectural quarter.
Alongside the six bars and two pizza restaurants, shoppers could also find something a little different at one of the street’s three book shops or the collectors centre, which dealt in artistic postcards, cigarette cards, coins and medals, stamps and toys.
At the other end of the street by the bar, the music shop was also moving with the times by creating a separate drum centre, leaving more space for new trends, such as demonstrations of digital music, synthesisers, or tips on how to set up a home recording studio.
