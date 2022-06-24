CITY of York Council is hosting another joint event with NatWest to help support female entrepreneurs and businesses leaders in York.

Following the success of the ‘Break the Bias’ networking event in March, the council is again partnering with NatWest to host ‘ A Women in Business’ networking event to promote female entrepreneurship and amplify the support available for female business owners in York.

The event is on Thursday July 7 from 11am to 2pm in the Wonderbar at Impossible York, 3 St. Helen’s Square. It aims to inspire and empower women to start, grow or upscale their business.

The headline speaker is Emma Godivala, Director of York Gin Ltd. She will be talking about ‘Trying to do the right thing’, and will share her experience of growing a business while looking after the products, people and the planet.

Alongside hearing Emma’s personal story , participants will learn what business support is available from City of York Council, NatWest, Ad:venture and Enterprise Made Simple. The talks will be followed by a Q&A session and speed networking.

The networking event welcomes women business owners, senior managers and women thinking about starting a business in York. Interested participants can find more information about the event and register for a free place online.

Rachel Dixon, Local Enterprise Manager, NatWest, said: “The last few years have been incredibly challenging for many businesses, and we know that female led businesses often face additional challenges. We want to play our part in helping them succeed by connecting them with support, advice and guidance that can make a huge difference.

“We are very happy at how well received these events have been so far, and we want to build on that success to help support even more businesses and business women as they grow and adapt their businesses to overcome the challenges they face.”

Councillor Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning said: “We are determined to help connect and support businesses and entrepreneurs across the city.

“Unfortunately, women in business still often face particular obstacles, so it’s crucial we work together to create equal opportunities for everyone in York’s business community.

“This inspiring event will provide a great opportunity for participants to meet, interact and learn from great business leaders.”