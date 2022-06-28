TRIBUTES have been paid to a former York teacher and church warden who has died aged 70 from CJD - a rare disease that claims the life of one in a million.

Retired teacher Chris Dobson died on June 7 just one month after being diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) - a rare and fatal condition that affects the brain.

He leaves his widow, Wanda, three children, Ellie, Joe and Jeremy, brother Steve and sister-in-law Anne.

His funeral took place on Monday, June 27, at St Michael Le Belfrey Church in High Petergate, where he was a reader and warden.

Chris and Wanda had only been married for 20 months before he died.

Wanda said Chris was a man of faith who "believed he needed to do the best he could with the skills and gifts God gave him".

She added: "He didn't have a bad word to say about anybody. He always saw the best in people."

She said Chris had been diagnosed with Sporadic CJD in May following an MRI scan. "It is so degenerative; generally people die within four to six months of diagnosis. No one has ever lived longer than 12 months."

Chris Dobson with his children

According to the NHS, Sporadic CJD, although rare, is the more common form of the disease which turns normal brain protein into prions which attack the organ. It is not to be confused with Variant CJD (vCJD) which is an even rarer form of the disease and caused by consuming meat from a cow affected by bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE, or "mad cow" disease). Wanda said prior to his illness Chris ran every day, followed a healthy diet and did Sudoku and the Telegraph crossword daily.

His symptoms began earlier this year and included memory loss, confusion, and loss of balance.

Chris and Wanda on their wedding day in 2020

She praised staff at York Hospital for their care of Chris, and thanked the CJD research teams at Edinburgh University and University College London who have supported her and the family in recent weeks.

A collection was taken at the funeral in aid of CJD Foundation and people can donate via this link: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chrisdobsonmemorial

Chris Jeffery, head of Bootham School, paid this tribute: "Chris was a much loved and admired member of Bootham School. His deep commitment to the students, his colleagues and his subject was always evident. He was a real ‘one off’ and greatly valued for that as well. There are a lot of former students and colleagues who have very much to be grateful to him for. He will be greatly missed by our community."

Matthew Porter, vicar at St Michael Le Belfrey in York, said: "As well as being a school-teacher, and sporting enthusiast – particularly enjoying cricket and football – Chris was a committed Christian and a member of St Michael le Belfrey Church in the centre of York.

St Michael Le Belfrey Church in High Petergate where Chris was a reader and warden and where his funeral was held

"For the last six years Chris has been a church warden, supporting the clergy and staff team in the church's ministry and mission in York and beyond.

"Chris trained as a Reader (lay minister) in the Church of England, and for the last seven years looked after the Wednesday lunchtime service at The Belfrey. In addition to leading services, he was a passionate preacher.

"He loved reading the Bible, finding in it inspiration for life, and he believed in the power of prayer, praying daily for all sorts of people and situations – locally, nationally and internationally.

"Chris was a man of deep integrity and great kindness. He had a servant heart, was a good listener, and had a witty sense of humour.

"He will be greatly missed at The Belfrey and in the city of York."

