MANY readers - and visitors - will have enjoyed the spectacle of York's historic Mystery Plays being enacted in the city centre again this week.

The York Mystery Plays are a theatrical spectacle performed by local communities and have been staged in York this week with the final one taking place on Sunday.

Today we are sharing some special photos of one of the midsummer evening shows held at Shambles Market.

The photos were taken last night by Press Camera Club members Catherine Jane.

Originally, the plays were a set of 48 performed by the medieval Guilds of York.They illustrate the Christian history of the world from the Creation to the Last Judgement. They contain stories of delight, humour, horror, temptation and resistance.

Mystery Plays last night in the market at York

After several centuries lying dormant, the plays were resurrected in the 20th century with performances in the York Museum Gardens, performed by massive casts drawn from York’s community.

Over time, many different groups and venues have hosted the tradition.

In the 1990s, the Guilds of York reclaimed their heritage by producing a set of plays on waggons, as their medieval ancestors once did.

Click here to find out more.