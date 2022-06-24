THERE were celebrations galore at a much-loved York pub earlier this week.

Up to 150 turned up to The Blue Bell in Fossgate on Wednesday evening as it received its Pub of the Year Award from York area CAMRA.

Landlord John Pybus said: "The evening was wonderful, it was quite the party. We must have had 120-150 so we had to have the presentation outside in the street."

John says the pub, which first opened in 1797, is trading well, help by the 2022 CAMRA award. He added he was extremely proud of his staff, customers and CAMRA for their support through the pandemic and when the pub was evicted from the premises. The staff were also praised for their service and keeping the beer so well.

York CAMRA says the Blue Bell was a well-deserved winner among a tough field of eight excellent nominees, whittled down by members from hundreds of 'fantastic' pubs. Chairman Chris Tregellis said: "Whenever I visit the Blue Bell I always seem to get into a pleasant conversation with someone and always enjoy the experience."