YORK Stand up to Racism is disturbed to see that the far-right Anne-Marie Waters is planning a protest in the centre of York on the July 2 on behalf of a group called "For Britain".

That name in itself should send chills down the collective spine as these are the words Thomas Mair screamed as he shot Jo Cox MP in 2016.

Spreading hatred and fear of anyone perceived as "the other" is a tactic dating back many years and in Germany in the 1930s we saw where that led to.

We agree that the Linton-on-Ouse detention camp is not a suitable place to put traumatised asylum seekers but we are proud that York is an officially recognised City of Sanctuary and that the City of York Council has declared York to be an anti-racist city.

We don't want Waters and her far-right followers spreading their racist lies in York or Linton and we urge people to make clear that racists are not welcome here.

We will be holding a peaceful counter-protest on the 2nd and if you would like to join us please check our Facebook page.

Jane Carter

York Stand up to Racism

---

York's footpaths "rutted and broken"

I FIND myself in complete disagreement to the letter from Stuart Wilson in Tuesday's Press (June 21).

I hate to tell him but the streets and footpaths aren't billiard-ball smooth but rutted and broken.

The paths are obstructed by eateries and A-boards and even parked vehicles. Cyclists regularly breach the pedestrian zones and basically go where they want when they want. Parliament Street must hold the title as the most uneven pedestrian area in the county.

The Spark site in Piccadilly is the ideal site (and it's owned by us the citizens of York) for a drop-off point for disabled visitors and could easily accommodate an electric scooter hire point near - and it's close to the city centre

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

Reduce energy bills immediately

ENERGY bills have already increased by 50 per cent, and are predicted to increase a further 50 per cent from the current rate in early autumn. There are hundreds of pounds extra on everybody’s bills for green taxes and a levy to cover the collapse of many of the smaller energy provider companies. These must be removed from bills immediately. The government must stop this policy of the public paying for their ridiculous net zero pipe dream.

Geoff Robb

Hunters Close

Dunnington

---

Our guardians will send Putin a strongly worded letter

MR Putin wishes to send us some of the new multi-warheaded ICBMs for Christmas.

What can we do about it? We'll get NATO to have a meeting and form a resolution to send Mr Putin 'a strongly worded letter' saying that if he nukes us we shall be very, very cross indeed!

That is about all our guardians can do.

Phill Thomas,

Brecksfields,

Skelton, York

---

Leave Castle Car Park as it is

YET again an artist's impression of this farce has the new car park in the Foss Basin and not in the car park.

So I presume it's not going to go ahead - apart from the fact the Castle Car Park is worth more as a massive, out of place development next to an ancient monument.

Leave it as a very profitable car park. I can't see anything wrong with everything as it is.

Dave Matthewman,

Green Lane, Acomb

---

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number