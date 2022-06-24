A MAN had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of children, aged 11 and 10, following an incident in Beckwithshaw, near Harrogate, on Monday, June 20.

The man was also arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a 13-year-old child who sustained minor injuries and an alleged assault on an emergency worker.

The suspect was released from hospital after suffering serious injuries caused by a bladed article and is now in police custody for questioning, police said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Menzies, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "The incident took place around 8.10am both inside and outside a property in Beckwithshaw which is situated on the main road, the B6161 Otley Road, and is very close to the local primary school.

"I reiterate that this incident is not connected to the school, however I am appealing to anyone who may have been dropping off children at the school, or commuters passing by, to check their vehicle dashcam and report any footage that may have captured any part of the incident prior to the attendance of the emergency services”.

Officers previously reported this week that the 11-year-old was in stable condition in hospital and the 10 and 13-year-olds were being cared for by relatives.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information should dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to the Major Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12220105995 when passing on any information.