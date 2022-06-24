CITY of York Council has opened its unaudited accounts for public inspection until Monday August 1.

The annual inspection gives members of the public and local government electors certain rights in the audit process.

Any person may inspect the Statement of Accounts of the council for the year ended 31 March 2022,.

Furthermore, on reasonable notice, people can request access to certain related documents (comprising books, deeds, contracts, bills, vouchers and receipts) or a printed copy of the accounts.

The council says an application should be made initially to debbie.mitchell@york.gov.uk

City of York Council's accounts are subject to external audit by Mazars LLP.

For the same period, until 1 August, electors can question the auditor about, or make objections to, the accounts before they are signed off by the Audit and Governance Committee in November.

Further details of the Statement of Accounts inspection process, elector rights and contact details can be found in the inspection notice on the council’s website.