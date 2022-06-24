RESIDENTS in a popular York suburb have been raising money for the people of Ukraine.

People living in The Groves and Monkgate area of the city joined much of the rest of the nation celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The team at local funeral directors J Rymer at 15 Penley's Grove Street, celebrated the Jubilee weekend in style, and raised funds for the people of the Ukraine while doing so.

They joined forces with the local community and held a fund-riser at the same time.

Richard Jackson from the company said there was a great turnout on the day.

He said: "The event was very well supported by the local community, with stalls offering face painting, raffle tombola, food and many games to keep everyone entertained.

"There was also a performance by the local Scouts marching band.

"The extended bank holiday weekend provided the perfect opportunity for communities to come together and enjoy the historic event."

The Queen was the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.