TRAINS bound for Edinburgh are cancelled today after a lorry landed on the railway line.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 23), a heavy goods vehicle nine miles east of Edinburgh, left the roadway, collided with a wall and went down an embankment, landing on the East Coast Main railway line.

The LNER London Kings Cross to Edinburgh train route, which stops at York, will not be running the service between Edinburgh and Newcastle for the rest of today.

Due to this Heavy Goods Vehicle coming onto the railway 9 miles east of Edinburgh, we will not be running any train services between Edinburgh and Newcastle for the rest of today. My apologies if you are affected by this disruption. https://t.co/XYqoGCNnxV — David Horne (@DavidHorne) June 23, 2022

David Horne, the managing director of LNER, tweeted that good repair work has been made overnight, as teams removed the lorry from the track, repaired the damaged overhead line equipment, and repaired two rails.

However, repairs are still ongoing to the signalling system.

The 41-year-old male lorry driver was taken to hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, and police launched an investigation into the road traffic accident which led to the lorry coming onto the railway.

The road and the railway line were closed for around eight hours to allow the investigations to be carried out and for the vehicle to be removed.

This disruption occurred on the evening of the second rail strike this week, and despite today (Friday) being a non-strike day, services are still running reduced services.