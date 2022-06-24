A HOLIDAY club will provide fun for all children.

The FEAST programme provides sports and outdoor activities along with creative workshops for children in North Yorkshire over the school summer break.

Activities are open to all children and young people in North Yorkshire.

Events will run across the area including in Harrogate, Selby and Ryedale.

Children and young people from the area who receive benefits-related free school meals can attend for free and will also receive a hot meal or packed lunch each day - eligible families will receive a letter with a code to claim their free place via their school.

The FEAST programme is run by North Yorkshire Together, a partnership between North Yorkshire Youth, North Yorkshire Sport and Rural Arts.

FEAST stands for ‘food, entertainment, arts and sport together’.

Many activities are accessible for families of children with special educational needs and disabilities.

These include treasure hunts, water fights and assault courses, along with activities to improve mental health and tackle anxiety

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for education and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “It is important that over the long summer break children can access healthy food and activities and socialise with other children and adults in a safe environment.”