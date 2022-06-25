Fewer railway jobs as workers stay at home

I READ with interest Rachael Maskell's article about the railway strikes (The Press, June 22). Having been a union member myself, my sympathies are with the strikers. But I do wonder about the future of work on the railways.

Before the pandemic about 60 per cent of railway income in Britain came from commuters.

With the pandemic this income fell steeply as people were either furloughed or took to working from home.

Those who did this found that they preferred home working to the hassle of commuting.

Although the pandemic is just about under control, commuting has yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels.

Indeed, it may never do so, given that home working is now much more widely established than before.

This being so, I suspect that there will be fewer railway jobs in future, whatever the outcome of the strike.

David Martin,

Rosedale Avenue,

Acomb, York

... HOW is Rachael Maskell the Labour MP for Central York helping York hospitality by being on the picket line in London in support of the rail strike?

A great many visitors to York come in by train and all help the economy of the city be it in the shops, hotels, restaurants etc.

York has always been a railway city and its economy depends on there being a reliable train service.

She is definitely not supporting York residents.

Margaret Durham,

Dower Chase,

Escrick, York

---

What a waste

I LISTENED to a piece on Radio York on June 22 about a world egg throwing championships to be held in Lincolnshire.

The competitors are to throw six eggs to find the one runny and five hard-boiled eggs.

I am disappointed to hear about this wastage of food and I don’t think this event should be advertised.

Name and address supplied

---

