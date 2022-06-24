YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell has raised the prospect that further flooding measures may be needed to protect the city in the future.
The MP on Thursday quizzed Rebecca Pow MP, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) during topical questions.
Ms Maskell said: "Last Friday I was able to celebrate with the Environment Agency the investment of £45 million into flood resilience in York and the £38 million on the completion of the flood barrier.
"However, that came with a 17-year warning that unless investment is put upstream we could be here again by 2039. What steps is the Minister taking to address the upland resilience we need for the future?"
Rebecca Pow, replying for the government, commented: "I am pleased that the hon. Lady welcomes that funding on the Foss barrier; it is a tremendous project and well done to everyone involved.
£She also mentioned upstream work: we are investing £200 million in projects to investigate innovative and creative ways to deal with upstreams so we can stop the water before it gets to where it is causing the problem."
