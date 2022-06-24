JOBS are up for grabs at a popular street food and drinks venue in York city centre.
On Monday (June 27) Spark:York, the venue created out of shipping containers in Piccadilly, is running an event which aims to replenish the teams of the businesses who call the site their home.
At two drop-in sessions from 10am - 12pm or 1pm -3pm job seekers are being invited to to learn more about the bustling community of independent businesses and how they can get involved.
Venue manager, Kendall Craven-Evans, said: "It’s certainly been a wild ride for everyone over the last couple of years and the massive staff shortages facing the hospitality industry. We wanted to do something to help the businesses based here at Spark and offer some employment opportunities for local people.
"Absolutely everyone is welcome, whether you’re looking for something temporary over the Summer or a more permanent career path.
"Come down and get your foot in the door."
For further info, please email Kendall at hello@sparkyork.org.
