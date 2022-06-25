READING and viewing the photos of the Cocker Spaniel ' Freddie 'in Tuesday's Press (June 21) I was particularly amused by Freddie wearing his feeding 'snood' .

Many years ago and working for a lady in Clifton, Don and myself stopped for a cup of tea.

As we had our break the lady of the house proceeds to feed her Cocker Spaniel in the kitchen. After filling the feed bowl she produced a pair of knickers and placed them over the dogs head and explained "it keeps the dog's ears out of his food ".

A cost effective way of keeping his face clean.

D M Deamer

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York