POLICE say their inquiries at the scene of a tragic house fire in a North Yorkshire village have now concluded.

Two people were killed in the fire at a property in Camblesforth, near Selby, in the early hours of Sunday, but a man managed to escape and required medical treatment.

North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service launched a joint investigation following the blaze, and the force said today that this was continuing.

A force spokesperson said today that inquiries at the scene had concluded and,along with the fire service, the force was working to ensure the property was safe.

They did not confirm the identities of either of the victims, and nor did they say what the cause of the fire was, or if it was known.

They urged anyone with information which could help with the investigation to phone 101, quoting ref: 12220105415.