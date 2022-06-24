A TEENAGER was assaulted by a group of 15 teenagers in a park.

North Yorkshire Police reported that a group of 15 teenagers, both male and female, physically attacked a teenage boy, causing bruising and scratches as well as damaging his bicycle.

The incident happened on Friday, June 17, at The Flatts land park, behind the leisure centre in Sowerby, Thirsk, around 7pm.

It is believed that one of the group pushed the victim into the road close to the Westgate Fish and Chip Shop on Westgate.

The suspects are described as: a girl with blonde curly hair wearing a black Nike tracksuit, a girl with blonde hair wearing grey leggings and a grey cropped top, a girl wearing black leggings and a green hoodie, a teenager wearing a black tracksuit with black and blonde highlighted hair.

If you saw the incident or any of the group before or after the incident, or if you have any information which could help the investigation, email: ben.atkinson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC Atkinson.

If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Please quote ref: 12220104522