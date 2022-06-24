YORK is at risk of thunderstorms later today, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in York and North Yorkshire, between 1pm and 10pm.

It says showers and thunderstorms are likely to bring periods of heavy rain, lightning and hail in places this afternoon.

"Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services," it says.

"Spray and sudden flooding are likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some temporary road closures.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could temporarily be lost."