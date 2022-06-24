Love Island stars Jacques and Luca have set pulses racing in the same pre-loved varsity jacket.

Earlier this month, the ITV dating show announced its first-ever pre-loved fashion provider, eBay.

Since then we've been eyeing the islanders' outfits every night, especially after the reality programme hosted its first ‘Shimmer and Shine’ pre-loved party.

On Wednesday's episode, Jacques' striking varsity jacket caught our eye because we could have sworn we had seen it somewhere before...

Gemma and Luca as he wears the Sandro men's varsity jacket . Credit: ITV/eBay

Jacques rewears Luca's eBay pre-loved bomber jacket on Love Island

Brighton fishmonger Luca wore the Sandro men's varsity jacket during the series' first recoupling.

Now, Cumbria lad Jacques has championed the “eat, sleep, rewear, repeat” mindset as part of eBay's and celebrity stylist Amy Bannerman's mission.

The boys have shown just how easy it is to extend the life cycle of an item, and how you can dress up the statement jacket in different ways.

eBay UK will be reselling the Sandro Varsity Jacket along with some other hot items worn by the islanders for charity so that we continue the life cycle of the clothes once again after the show ends.

You can also recreate the bomber jacket look for yourself with some pieces currently available on the eBay website:

Jacques and Tasha as she wears standout Champion bomber jacket. Credit: ITV/ eBay

It's not just the boys who have been sporting the varsity jacket look.

In fact, Tasha wore a standout Champion bomber jacket off the shoulder earlier in the season that we must admit we're obsessed with.