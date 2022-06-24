LONG-STANDING Bishopthorpe councillor and gardening enthusiast John Galvin has achieved something of a horticultural marvel.

John, who is secretary of the Ancient Society of York Florists, snapped this photo of his 8-year-old next door neighbour, Sophia Leibenberg, standing next to the Himalayan lily in his front garden.

John said: "The Lily was planted three years ago and this is the first time it has flowered and stands at just under 10feet.

"The flowers are amazing and have a very pleasant perfume.

"This lily is not commonly seen in York gardens, the bulb came from the Harrogate Autumn Show three years ago.

"This lily is native to the Indian Himalayas, Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan, and neighbouring countries, it grows at elevations of up to 3,600m.”

The Ancient Society of York Florists is the oldest horticultural society in the world, having been founded in 1768.