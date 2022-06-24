POLICE are at an ongoing incident in a North Yorkshire town.
North Yorkshire Police say their officers are currently in attendance at a property on Byland Road in Harrogate following an incident last night (June 23).
A spokesman said: "The investigation is currently in the early stages and we will issue an update in due course.
"Speculation can often be unhelpful and we ask anyone posting on social media to be mindful of this."
