AN Investigation is underway after a fire at a house in York this morning.
Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at at 2am to a bungalow in the city.
A spokesman said: "York, Huntington and the aerial ladder from Harrogate attended a fire to a bungalow which went through the roof.
"All persons are accounted for and unharmed.
"A fire investigation is now taking place."
