AN Investigation is underway after a fire at a house in York this morning.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at at 2am to a bungalow in the city.

A spokesman said: "York, Huntington and the aerial ladder from Harrogate attended a fire to a bungalow which went through the roof.

"All persons are accounted for and unharmed.

"A fire investigation is now taking place."