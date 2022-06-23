AN UP and coming young band from York beat off competition from dozens of other hopefuls to play in front of hundreds of people at a beer festival.
Crystal Aluminium, which came together last year through Rock God Academy, run by Al Morrison of New York Brass Band and his wife Clare, who is head of music at Archbishop Holgate School, took to the stage at the Tynedale Beer Festivals Big Gig competition last weekend.
They were also given mentoring by Katy Trigger, touring bassist from Newcastle rock band Maximo Park.
The band, whose name was inspired by crystal being a hard rock and aluminium being a soft metal - summing up their genre - consists of vocalist Roxy, drummer Charlie, Edon on lead and Bryn on bass guitar, all of whom are students at different York schools.
Their next gig will be a little closer to home at The Crescent in York in July.
Rock God Academy workshops are designed to bring students together and develop their ensemble skills. Students work in a band composing and covering songs by their favourite band or artists.
The workshops take place on a Tuesday evening at Archbishop Holgate and Thursday at Manor Academy, and anyone who has a passion for music is welcome to join.
Crystal Aluminium's band tutor James McDonald, who teaches guitar and coaches ensembles on a freelance basis, was partnered up with the band through Rock God Academy.
He said: "They've worked amazingly hard to get this opportunity to perform at a festival, something not many people their age can say."
