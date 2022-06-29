AS The Yorkshire Museum of Farming at Murton celebrates its 40th birthday, we delve into our archives to bring you some colourful photos from over the years at one of our family-favourite attractions.
The Yorkshire Museum of Farming, based at Murton Park, near York, opened to the public in 1982. The museum preserves and displays farming artefacts from the earliest development of agriculture up to the mid-twentieth century from the historic boundaries of Yorkshire.
Murton Park operates as a charity and houses the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, but also has the last remaining stretch of the historic Derwent Valley Light Railway, a reconstructed Viking village and Roman fort, toy tractors, an adventure playground, livestock, and beehives.
Find out more at: murtonpark.co.uk
