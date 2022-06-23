A CANNABIS factory has been uncovered in a former petrol station in East Yorkshire.
Humberside Police said more than 100 cannabis plants were recovered after officers received a call to attend the building near Bridlington.
A large cannabis farm of in excess of 450 plants was also uncovered in Malm Street, Hull.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 168 of 22 June.
