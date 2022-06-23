THE Press is delighted to welcome the support of property investment and development specialists, Helmsley Group, as the headline sponsor for our Business Awards 2022.

The company which brings together private clients and syndicates for investment opportunities in residential and commercial property, has been operating in York and beyond for more than 40 years.

Ed Harrowsmith, shareholder and investment director at Helmsley Group, said: “We are really pleased to be the headline sponsor of The Press Business Awards 2022, which recognise the strength of the business community across York, North and East Yorkshire.

“As passionate advocates of York and the wider region, we look forward to hearing stories from a diverse range of businesses making their mark, creating opportunities and contributing to the overall growth of our economy.

“These prestigious awards have long been shining a light on those going above and beyond to contribute to their sectors and further increase the region’s reputation as a great place to do business, and we’re very excited to be a part of that.

“The strength of entries in previous years has been phenomenal, and we’re sure this year will be no exception.

“At Helmsley Group, we believe that influence isn’t just about the size or scale of a project or a development, but also about the positive impact on those closest to it, including stakeholders, investors and local communities.

“The Press Business Awards recognise those who share this ethos, and who are committed to supporting the region’s evolution, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We believe that there is no better time than now for businesses to seize opportunities, encourage entrepreneurship and make the most of everything the region has to offer.

“Given this, the awards could not be happening at a better time, and we encourage all eligible businesses to get involved and receive the recognition that they rightly deserve.”