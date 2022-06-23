WELCOME to the launch of The Press Business Awards 2022.

Back for their 31st year, the region’s most prestigious business awards celebrate the teams and individuals who make our region such a great place in which to live and work.

This special launch supplement features everything you need to know about this year’s awards, including the categories which are now open for entries.

The event would not be possible without the invaluable support of our sponsors who are showcased here, including our headline sponsor, The Helmsley Group.

As we launch the search for this year’s winners, now is the time to polish off your nominations and enter.

Share your triumphs, innovations, sustainable successes.

We want to recognise and reward resilience, celebrate growth, highlight where new opportunities have been seized and raise a toast to the diverse sectors and businesses of all shapes and sizes which create jobs and contribute to our local economy.

In the only regional awards of their kind, celebrating business from all sectors across York, North and East Yorkshire, the competition recognises the entrepreneurial success of individuals, small and large enterprises, in various areas of best practice.

Get involved and help us to provide a platform for these stories which deserve wide-spread recognition.

Tell us if your company is a star performer, a fantastic employer, a renowned exporter or is committed to social responsibility.

We want to hear from businesses of all sizes, in all sectors. This a chance to highlight the work of small start-ups and family firms as well as the regional powerhouses and major employers.

We also want to hear about the big personalities, those people who bring something extra special to their workplace.

The Press is committed to telling great stories and shouting about the region.

One of the strengths of this area is that we get things done. One thing we are not so good at is talking about our achievements.

That is one of the reasons why these awards are so important and why we use them to showcase businesses across our patch in York, North and East Yorkshire.

Over three decades the awards have uncovered tales of determination and devotion, of overcoming challenges and seeking opportunities, and have introduced us to the people behind the scenes.

With a choice of 11 award categories, it is easy to see why our glittering ceremony in November will be a night of unrivalled celebrations.

The categories are:

Small Business of the Year

Large Business of the Year

New Business of the Year

Retail, Tourism or Leisure Business of the Year

Business Personality of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Socially Responsible Business of the Year

Business Innovation of the Year

Employer of the Year

Manufacturer of The Year

Apprentice of The Year

The overall Press Business of the Year Award will be voted for by ceremony guests and crowned on the night.

All finalists are invited to attend a black-tie dinner at York Racecourse on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

It is sure to be another unforgettable night but for now please visit here and send us your entries.

To be in with a chance of being crowned a Press Business Awards winner choose up to two categories and be a part of this regional celebration of business and entrepreneurship by entering online.

The Business Awards 2022 are open to all businesses in The Press’s circulation area of York, North and East Yorkshire. The deadline for entries is Friday, August 22.

How to enter:

WHO CAN ENTER? All businesses, from sole traders to plcs, based in the circulation area of The Press, which radiates out to Northallerton and across to the North York Moors in the north, down to Selby in the south, out to Beverley and the Yorkshire coast in the east, and across west to Harrogate and Wetherby.

WHY SHOULD I ENTER? If the respect of the public and your peers matters to your business then The Press Business Awards are for you. This showcase of everything that’s great about our business community has helped to raise the profile of many superb businesses in the region. Your entry, win or lose, may be summarised to form a profile on your business and published in the Business pages of The Press, and online at thepressbusinessawards.co.uk.

HOW DO I ENTER? Choose up to two of the awards categories, which are explained at thepressbusinessawards.co.uk as well as in this supplement. Further information on entering The Press Business Awards 2022 is available by visiting our website.

We urge you to get your entries in promptly before the deadline on Friday, August 22. Judging will take place in September. Formulate a compelling argument on why your business deserves to win.

Your written entry will be your only opportunity to convince the judges to put you through to the next round of the competition. Copy and paste your entry into the online interactive entry form by ticking the boxes for the categories you wish to enter, which then opens up a box to enter your text.

If you’re entering two very different categories, submit two separate entries, focused on the award you’re going for.

You’ll also be given the opportunity to submit any professional business photographs you’ve had taken which may be used alongside a profile piece in The Press (though this is not guaranteed), but please remember that you will only be able to submit one photograph per entry via the online entry form.

Supporting documentation or hard copy entries cannot be accepted. Previous winners may enter. Employees of The Press and all other publications within Newsquest (Yorkshire & North East) Ltd are ineligible to enter. The online entry system is now live and open to entries.

JUDGING Each entry will be considered by an expert judging panel. Three finalists will be chosen in each category, and the shortlist will be published in The Press. A judging panel will decide the winner. Judges reserve the right to disqualify entrants which do not meet the eligibility criteria or to switch entrants’ categories where they consider the entry better suited. The judges’ decision is final.

WHAT NEXT? Visit thepressbusinessawards.co.uk for updates and profiles of entrants. The winners will be announced at the gala awards ceremony on Thursday, November 24 at York Racecourse.

Visit here to enter.