A YORK attraction is hosting a weekend of fun to celebrate its 40th birthday.

This year marks 40 years of the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, based at Murton Park, near York - and a string of events are planned over Saturday and Sunday to mark the special anniversary.

Throughout the celebration weekend, there will be interactive areas for children, vintage tractors, family games - and much more.

There will also be a Second World War make-and-mend display in the Land Girls exhibition upstairs. The exhibition; Feeding the Nation: A Celebration of the Women's Land Army, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, showcases some of the museum's rich Land Army collection.

Viking village at Murton Park

Olivia Jackson, marketing manager at the museum said: "We opened to the public in 1982. The museum preserves and displays farming artefacts from the earliest development of agriculture up to the mid-twentieth century from the historic boundaries of Yorkshire.

"Murton Park operates as a charity and not only does the site house the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, but it also has the last remaining stretch of the historic Derwent Valley Light Railway, a reconstructed Viking village and Roman fort, toy tractors, an adventure playground, livestock, and beehives."

Find out more at: murtonpark.co.uk