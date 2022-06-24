A YORK attraction is hosting a weekend of fun to celebrate its 40th birthday.

This year marks 40 years of the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, based at Murton Park, near York - and a string of events are planned over Saturday and Sunday to mark the special anniversary.

Throughout the celebration weekend, there will be interactive areas for children, vintage tractors, family games - and much more.

There will also be a Second World War make-and-mend display in the Land Girls exhibition upstairs. The exhibition; Feeding the Nation: A Celebration of the Women's Land Army, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, showcases some of the museum's rich Land Army collection.

York Press: Viking village at Murton ParkViking village at Murton Park

Olivia Jackson, marketing manager at the museum said: "We opened to the public in 1982. The museum preserves and displays farming artefacts from the earliest development of agriculture up to the mid-twentieth century from the historic boundaries of Yorkshire.

"Murton Park operates as a charity and not only does the site house the Yorkshire Museum of Farming, but it also has the last remaining stretch of the historic Derwent Valley Light Railway, a reconstructed Viking village and Roman fort, toy tractors, an adventure playground, livestock, and beehives."

Find out more at: murtonpark.co.uk