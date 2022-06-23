MEN’S champion Jordan Rowe made it five consecutive wins after triumphing at the Yorkshire Wolds course in round five of the York and District Road Race League.

Rowe, representing York Postal Harriers, completed the course 55 seconds ahead of second-placed Dan Tate of Selby Striders, finishing with a time of 33 minutes and one second.

James Eaton of Tadcaster Harriers came third (34:14), finishing ahead of Knavesmire’s Laurence Griffin (34:56), Tadcaster’s Wayne Wetherill (35:09) and City of York’s Alex Dickinson (35:53).

Tate’s performance captured him the vet 40 men’s title, while Easingwold’s Simon Donoghue (38:19) secured the vet 50 crown with his fourth category victory of the summer.

City of York’s David Lancaster (43:23) led the vet 60 category, being followed by Knavesmire duo Tim Franklin (44:02) and Jeremy Benson (45:54).

Michael Hetherton of Pickering (49:43) won the vet 70 category, placing ahead of Tadcaster’s William Allan (50:42) and Knavesmire’s Michael McGrath (56:45).

Meanwhile, Becky Penty became the fourth different female winner of the summer as she finished 25 seconds ahead of City of York’s Charlotte Mason with a time of 36 minutes and 46 seconds, which placed her 10th overall.

Penty was the leading vet 35 woman ahead of Knavesmire’s Helen Cross (37:57), who was crowned category champion after the fourth round, and Elizabeth Nairn of Selby (40:53).

Mason’s runner-up finish (37:11) means she has guaranteed a share of the women’s series title.

Cross was the third woman to complete the course.

Completing the top six was the Knavesmire trio of Josie Rawes, Emily Baines and Susannah Reid, who finished with times of 38 minutes and 26 seconds, 39 minutes and 17 seconds and 40 minutes and 42 seconds respectively.

Knavesmire’s Hazel Hall (43:47), who is already the vet 45 champion, was able to make it five category wins in a row after finishing ahead of City of York’s Karen Wood (47:13) and Joanna Millican of Tadcaster (47:25).

Tadcaster’s Joanne Derry maintained her 100-percent record in the women’s vet 55 category with a time of 48 minutes and 30 seconds.

She placed ahead of Selby’s Susan Farr (49:20) and Knavesmire’s Kathryn Dickinson (49:24).

In the vet 65, Sally Ann Polkey of Tadcaster (54:11) took the spoils over Knavesmire’s Mary Farmery (59:01) and Easingwold’s Sally-Anne Lardner (1:7:30), with the category to be decided at Wistow in race six.

The women’s series team title was sealed by Knavesmire after another dominant display that saw them secure a fifth consecutive win to jump ahead of Pocklington and Selby on the night.

Meanwhile, Tadcaster sealed the men’s crown with Knavesmire and Acorn finishing second and third respectively on the night.