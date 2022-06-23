PURPOSE-BUILT student flats in York are being turned into a ‘pop up’ hotel over the summer holidays.

The aim is to ensure the flats remain used over the period, generating an income for the landlords and fulfilling a demand for affordable rooms and studios over the busy summer season.

In York, visitors can stay at the Coal Yard project, located on Mansfield Street, a short distance from York University and York St John University, not to mention the city centre.

It was only recently built on the former site of Horwell Bros coal yard and is a far cry from student digs of the past.

All the 110 rooms are en-suite and come in a range of flat sizes with communal kitchens.

They include utilities with the rent, internet in every room, secure door entry and 24 hour CCTV to ensure people feel safe and security.

Students have been paying £164 a week for longer term stays, with the York St John University now advertising £174 a week for a 44-week contract. But that does not include toiletries and bedding.

Over the summer, however, the Coal Yard will cost visitors £70-£150 a night for all the hotel trimmings.

The operators promise: “Think luxury double rooms with crisp sheets and en suite bathrooms, that easily pass as hotel rooms.”

Built by student accommodation provider Urbanite Student Living, which is developing student accomodation schemes in York and across the UK; over the summer, the site is being managed by hospitality and property company ALTIDO.

ALTIDO, which operates in the UK, Portugal and Italy, is one of the largest short-term rental management companies in Europe, managing a portfolio of over 2000 properties across 20 cities, including Edinburgh, Dublin, London and Venice.

The company handles the reservations, distribution and pricing but also the operations such as a 24/7 reception, cleaning and maintenance.

Will Parry, CEO of ALTIDO said: “York is an undersupplied city during the peak summer season, especially at weekends and during the races.

“ALTIDO is delighted to be able to get a foothold in the growing pop-up hotel market. We have carefully chosen our locations and York stood out as a great city with a busy tourist season.”

He continued: “Pop-up urban hotels are an innovative way to generate revenue and increase yield for property developers by providing short-term solutions that also help to provide additional accommodation during the high season in city hotspots.”

The York hotel will be open from July 18 until the end of September.

Rooms can be booked directly through ALTIDO’s website.