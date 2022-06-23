NHS dental services are returning to a North Yorkshire town after nearly two years.

Helmsley Smiles is to begin offering a service "over the coming weeks" once it has ensured its premises are DDA (Disability Discrimination Act) Compliant and it has been inspected by regulators.

The Harrogate-registered company was created in September 2021 and its directors are listed as Dr Hassnain Hamid and Mr Muhammad Farooq.

The arrival of their services to Helmsley campaigning from residents and Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

Mr Hollinrake posted on social media: "I've been continuing to work hard on the issue of dental provision in the constituency and I'm pleased to announce that the procurement for a new NHS dental practice in Helmsley has been successful.

"NHS patients previously seen at Bondgate Dental Practice should have received a letter advising them how to access the new provider.

"This is welcome news and I will continue to cooperate with the relevant ministers on pushing for greater provision across Thirsk and Malton."