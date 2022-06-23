POLICE in York are putting on extra patrols today.

For many school children across York and North Yorkshire, today is the last day of their GCSE exams and the force has put on extra foot patrols.

A spokesman said: "It’s been a difficult few years, but we know youngsters will have done their best, and now deserve some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

"We’ll have extra patrols out today, just to make sure everyone is able to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

"Say hello if you see us.

"It would also be a great help if parents and guardians could ensure they know where their children are, and what they’re up to.

"If you do need to report crime or anti-social behaviour to us, you can use the online forms on our website, or alternatively call us on 101 (or 999 if it’s an emergency)."