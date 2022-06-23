POLICE are hunting thieves who stole two high value bikes in York.

North Yorkshire Police say the hybrid bicycles were stolen rom York city centre and that the The TREK ALLANT 5+ bikes, both with dark grey frames, black handlebars and seats were taken from Piccadilly at around 6pm last night (June 22).

A police spokesman said: "We believe three men were involved in the theft and that one was wearing a black jacket with the hood up and grey shorts.

"The second was described as having black hair, wearing a green jacket with dark sleeves, and dark coloured shorts.

"The third man was described as white, possibly a teenager, wearing a light grey tracksuit, and was riding a red mountain bike.

"If you have any information on those responsible for this theft, know the whereabouts of the stolen bikes or have been offered them for sale please contact us with information on 101 or by emailing generalenquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk

"Or if you wish to remain anonymous the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111."