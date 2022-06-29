If you are looking for something fun and engaging for your children to do over the summer, The Mount School York has a wide range of camps and holiday clubs taking place!

With an extensive range of specialist facilities based in the heart of York, the independent school is an ideal location to develop your interests or pursue a new hobby.

“The Mount School York is proud to partner with local organisations and the wider community to host a variety of summer schools and camps for children throughout the school holidays,” comments David Griffiths, Principal of the all-girls independent school. “We are very fortunate to benefit from a spacious 16-acre campus providing our girls with a safe and secure place to learn. It is wonderful to be able to open our grounds and facilities to a wide range of groups, as well as hosting our own summer schools. It’s going to be a very busy summer at The Mount!”

Ian Murphy Art summer school

Renowned British artist, Ian Murphy, will be returning to The Mount School to deliver an artistic summer school. The one-week or two-week-long events in August are open to anyone interested in exploring their artistic skills.

Holiday football fun course

The York City Football Club specialised holiday football fun courses are designed with both parents and children in mind. The August courses held at The Mount School will give your child the opportunity to enhance their technical abilities and tactical understanding of the game, whilst developing new friendships in a safe and secure school environment.

Mount Music Summer Camp

The Mount School will be hosting its own Mount Music summer camp in August. The camp, open to children age 7-16 years, will give attendees the opportunity to develop their musical talents. The school welcomes children of all musical abilities, although around 1 year of playing experience would be beneficial.

Leeds Rhinos netball camp

Leeds Rhinos netball camp, who are no strangers to The Mount after coaching Mount girls throughout the school year, will host a camp at the school this summer. The 3-day August camp will give your daughter the opportunity to enhance their technical abilities and tactical understanding of the game, whilst developing new friendships in a safe and secure school environment.

“At The Mount, we are leaders in educating girls and understanding their needs. As the needs of the school change, we are confident that we have the space to evolve, and this includes opening the campus and facilities to the wider community,” adds Mr Griffiths.

Find out more about The Mount’s summer camps at mountschoolyork.co.uk