A MAN has been arrested following an Audi crash into two parked cars.
A black Audi A1 steered from the road, demolished a front wall, and hit two parked cars with such force that the garage behind them was damaged too.
The driver of the property then left the scene, which took place on Kingsley Drive, Harrogate, on Wednesday, June 22, at just before 1am.
North Yorkshire Police have reported that they deployed officers to the area and located a man matching his description nearby.
Officers arrested an 18 year old man on suspicion of drink driving in connection to this incident, and has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.
Quote reference 12220107265.
