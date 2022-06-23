Construction is underway on 20 energy-efficient homes in Pickering.

York Housing Association is building the homes on Outgang Lane, in partnership with northern housing association Karbon Homes.

The mix of two and three-bed homes and one-bed apartments will be available for both Affordable Rent and Shared Ownership and will be managed by York Housing Association, a subsidiary of the Karbon Homes Group.

Julia Histon, Managing Director of York Housing Association, said: “The new development at Outgang Lane will provide a selection of high-quality, energy efficient homes which we’re excited to bring to the local area.

“We know there’s demand here for affordable housing and by offering homes of varying size, available for both rent and home ownership, this development will provide options for a whole range of customers.”

The main contractor for the development is Lindum Group. The scheme will be managed by its York division, which is based from offices in the village of Elvington.

The 20 homes are being built to the Government’s new ‘Future Homes’ standard, producing a quarter of carbon emissions than homes delivered under current regulations, and on completion will achieve an EPC rating A.

They will also have innovations to cut emissions and customers’ heating bills, including triple glazing, higher specification insulation, solar panels and air source heat pumps.

The site will also be home to a number of ecological elements including a newt habitat area to the rear of the properties, bird and bat boxes and fencing fitted with hedgehog highways.

Lindum York director James Nellist said: “This is the first time we’ve worked with Karbon Homes and we are especially pleased to be collaborating on a scheme which will deliver properties to the new Future Homes Standard.

“Not only will these homes produce significantly less carbon than traditional housing, but they will also be much cheaper to run, which will be welcome news to future occupiers who face general increases in the cost of living.

“Lindum has worked with its established local supply chain as well as some new contractors which were brought onboard to help meet the higher sustainable specification. We look forward to completing the project and seeing local people move into these energy-efficient properties which will set the bar for homes of the future.”

Phillip Spurr, Director of Place and Resources for Ryedale District Council said: “High house prices and rents mean it is difficult for local people to get onto the property ladder. In our Council Plan, we said that we would work with our partners to deliver more affordable homes and ensure a supply of good quality housing that reflects the needs of our communities at all stages of their lives.

“The development at Outgang Lane meets that aim. It will provide affordable homes that are sustainable, a high standard of construction and energy efficient.”

The homes are expected to be completed in late Summer 2022.