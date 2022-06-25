MOVES to establish York as a hub for entrepreneurship in the wake of Covid have been strengthened by a new key partnership.

The University of York has joined forces with Barclays Eagle Labs to provide business support and advice to entrepreneurs and businesses in the city.

The partnership will be based at The Catalyst on the university’s Campus East and the newly-refurbished Guildhall, which the university has taken over on a 15-year lease.

Businesses, which have been operating for a year or more, will be able to access banking experts, a network of co-working spaces, mentors and learning tools, as well as events and growth programmes for ambitious entrepreneurs and businesses.

They will also be able to access more than 25 Eagle Labs across the UK.

Eagle Labs offer a network of coworking spaces, mentors and learning tools, as well as an events and growth programmes for entrepreneurs and businesses to help them scale and succeed.

The partnership is possible thanks to financial support from Boxxe, the York-based digital transformational specialists, whose owner Phil Doye is passionate about entrepreneurship and building long-term sustainable businesses.

Local companies were invited to the official launch of the partnership on Friday, June 24, at the Guildhall.

Professor Kiran Trehan, pro-vice-chancellor for partnerships and engagement at the university, said: “We are really excited to be collaborating with Barclays Eagle Labs to help entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in our city. This partnership forms a key part of the university’s mission to work together with innovative partners in order to establish York as a hub for entrepreneurship, driving inclusive growth in the region in the wake of Covid.

“The Eagle Lab will be based on Campus East and in the newly-refurbished Guildhall, allowing entrepreneurs and businesses access to a network of workspaces at the University as well as in the heart of the city. By providing access to experts, mentors and learning tools, the lab will be an important step in building York’s entrepreneurial culture.”

Steve Mullins, Customer Care Director, Barclays, said: “I’m looking forward to expanding the support offered by Barclays Eagle Labs to further deepen our commitment to entrepreneurs in York and the surrounding area.

“Barclays Eagle Labs is committed to supporting the development of entrepreneurship skills and has a mission to inspire and educate ambitious founders and start-ups across the UK to help them succeed.“