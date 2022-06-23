A BMW car was totally destroyed after a fire which caused tailbacks on a major road through North Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out yesterday afternoon (June 22) to a fire on the A1 northbound.

As The Press reported at the time, one lane was closed with queueing traffic due to recovery work close to Junction 48 near Boroughbridge.

No one is believed to have been injured in the incident.

A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Harrogate were all called to a BMW on fire on the A1 northbound near junction 48 at Boroughbridge.

"The vehicle was totally destroyed.

"We used two hosereels and two breathing apparatus to bring the fire under control.

"The cause is believed to have been due to an electrical fault."