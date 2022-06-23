A WALK across York has raised thousands to help support people who cannot afford legal advice.

York Legal walk took place on June 20 and saw 70 walkers raise £2,500 to help fund a variety of legal advice services.

These include support from Citizens Advice and free pro bono services from local solicitors.

The 10-kilometre walk was organised by the Access to Justice Foundation Yorkshire, with support from Citizens Advice York and Citizens Advice Mid North Yorkshire.

Walkers started from Exhibition Square and followed the Ouse and the City Walls, with a detour through Rowntree Park.

It was organised by the Access to Justice Foundation Yorkshire, with support from Citizens Advice York and Citizens Advice Mid North Yorkshire.

Speaking ahead of the event, Citizens Advice York trustees, Vicky Ling, said: “Citizens Advice York is busier than ever, advising people hit by the cost of living crisis and every penny we raise will help our advisers help more people."

A spokesperson for the York Legal Walk said the group are “already really excited about next year’s walk.”

Anyone living in York who needs free and confidential legal advice can use Citizens Advice: https://www.citizensadviceyork.org.uk/